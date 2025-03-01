I know there are concerns about what will happen if I am elected. Some fear that jobs will be lost, that the people who have dedicated themselves to serving members will be cast aside. I want to reassure you: that is not who I am, and that is not the kind of union we envision.

Our union should be a force of collective power, where workers come together to protect one another, demand better for each other and future generations, and fight for the public school system our students deserve. Our union can only be as strong as the solidarity among its members. Trust is built when knowing that our core belief is the power of the people.

But a union cannot fulfill that mission if fear and intimidation replace democracy and transparency. When speaking up feels like a risk, when leadership is unaccountable, and when those who serve our members feel expendable, the true power of a union is eroded and our impact diminished.

The staff of our union are essential to its power. Do you feel valued in that way now, under our current leadership? No one should fear losing their job because leadership is changing. Who is fomenting this idea of a purge? The very people who are the ONLY people who are guaranteed to lose their jobs—elected officers.

A strong union values all of its workers, whether they are in schools, or in union offices, and I believe deeply in protecting that stability.

At the same time, we cannot ignore that a toxic culture, one built on intimidation and silence, hurts not just the staff who experience it, but all of our members. When people are afraid to voice concerns or propose bold ideas, our ability to fight for our members is weakened. When union employees are more focused on keeping their positions than on innovating, advocating and taking action, we all lose. And when our union is not as strong as it could be, the people we serve ultimately pay the price.

A healthy, thriving union supports its staff, respects its members, and empowers everyone to do their best work and make the strongest possible impact. That is the vision I am committed to. If elected, I will work to create an environment where staff feel secure and valued, where ideas can be freely shared, and where we can all focus on the real work ahead: winning stronger contracts, improving working conditions so that are members feel content and proud of their profession, and ensuring that educators and students get the support they deserve.

This is why I am committed to concrete, structural changes that will make our union more democratic, transparent, and responsive to the needs of our members. We must ensure that those who represent educators are chosen by educators. That’s why district representatives should no longer be appointed by union leadership. They should be elected by the members they serve. We should also have serious discussions about extending this principle to borough representatives as well. Our leaders must answer to the rank-and-file first and foremost, not to a small group at the top.

For the full-time staff who work tirelessly on behalf of our members, we must also create a workplace that reflects the very values we fight for in schools. That means putting an end to at-will employment and ensuring that all union employees have due process. No one should fear losing their job for simply doing their work with integrity. A staff that feels safe, respected, and secure is a staff that can innovate, take bold action, fight even harder, and win!

This is not about tearing things down, but about building something better, and more impactful. A union that truly reflects UNION values. A union where everyone—staff, members, and leaders alike—can do their jobs without fear, and with a shared sense of purpose.

I look forward to working together to make that vision a reality. It’s my commitment and my promise to our staff and our members. Join me.