As this election cycle draws to a close and we await the result, I find myself reflecting not only on the journey we've traveled together but also on the deep and sometimes painful lessons that came with it. Leadership is not glamorous. It’s often a quiet fight behind closed doors, a test of integrity in the face of adversity, and a mirror that forces us to see who we really are.

One of the most powerful lessons I’ve learned is this: never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care. Loyalty is not a resource to be exploited, it’s a gift that should be earned, nurtured and respected. When that trust is broken, it’s not easily repaired, and in this cycle, I’ve witnessed how our member’s loyalty has been taken for granted and how that has undermined the purpose of your union.

This journey taught me that you cannot control how others receive your energy. You can speak with honesty, act with heart, lead with grace, and still be misunderstood. That doesn’t mean you change your character. It means you stay solid. You stay true on your end, make amends where necessary, even when others do not. I’ve learned the value of surrounding yourself with people who get it, who share your vision, who move with integrity, and who are committed to something greater than themselves. Too often, I’ve seen people defend the indefensible simply because they surround themselves with those who normalize harmful behavior. Some people refuse to see the wrong in their actions because they are enabled by the company they keep. I am proud to be surrounded by people who call out injustice, bad decisions and harmful behavior. I know these people are the people to lead this union. Because at the end of the day, positions are temporary. Titles are limited, but the way you treat people will be remembered forever, and no amount of authority can substitute for decency.

Too often, I was told things shouldn’t or couldn’t be done. I’ve learned that those limits belonged to them, not me. A bad leader can destroy a great team, a great school and a great union, when leadership is insecure and lacks compassion and vision. I watched talented, dedicated individuals lose motivation. I watched others walk away, not because they didn’t care, but because they were no longer willing to endure toxicity disguised as leadership.I’ve also learned that people who have to hurt others to feel powerful are not powerful at all, they are deeply weak. When you walk in your purpose, when you stand in your truth, when you don’t move like everybody else, it bothers those who are committed to staying stagnant as long as they have power. The disrespect they show becomes your closure, and in their chaos, you find your clarity.

In this election, I stand firm in this truth. It’s not the size of your circle that matters, it’s the loyalty of those within it. Some people were never meant to grow with you, they were simply reminders of what happens when you choose not to grow at all. Haters don’t hate you. They hate that after all their effort, you’re still thriving. You’re still loved. You’re still standing. Yes, I’ve heard the whispers. Just because I smile doesn’t mean I’m blind. I choose grace not because I’m weak, but because I’m strong and I am focused. The peace I feel without toxic energies around me is worth being painted as the villain in stories I never agreed to be part of. Here is what I know for sure: a lie doesn’t become truth, a wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by the majority. I am no longer shrinking to fit into places I’ve outgrown. I am not obligated to dim my light for those threatened by my brightness.

Real leaders don’t seek control. They inspire direction. They empower others, protect the names of those not in the room, and uplift voices instead of silencing them.

So today, I come before you, not just as a candidate, but as as a human being, who, just like so many of you, has walked through the fire, learned from every scar, and emerged stronger, wiser, and more committed than ever to building something better because I believe, above all, in the membership of this union.

I am hopeful that you have elected this powerful group of individuals running on our slate and supported the thousands of people crying out for change. Let’s build the future we deserve. I don’t believe we are entitled to lead this union, but I do believe we have earned it and I hope you will agree.

Let’s build a union that values our members, our students and patients, with integrity, accountability, respect, and real leadership. Let’s create a culture where loyalty is earned, not demanded. Where everyone has a voice, and every voice matters. Where we are led by people who uplift, create opportunities for us to express our power and not control us for their own predetermined agenda.

Here is what I know for sure: together, we can change our union for the better, this city and beyond. WE CAN DO IT.

Let’s make it happen

When we fight, we win

Ready to lead on Day 1.

Amy J Arundell

A Better Contract