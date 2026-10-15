During the final UFT Delegate Assembly of 2025, someone placed photographs of me bearing the words "Piss on my face" in the men's urinals at our union hall. I had just challenged Michael Mulgrew for the presidency of a union I had devoted decades of my professional life to.

I cannot take seriously anyone who continues to dismiss this event. It happened. It was reprehensible. That is a fact.

What I find almost as disturbing as the photographs themselves is how the union responded. Mulgrew never directly acknowledged or condemned what happened in front of UFT staff or the Delegate Assembly. Meanwhile, some of his supporters minimized it, and others suggested that because I had challenged him for president, I had somehow brought it on myself. Apparently, running against the president meant I was fair game for this kind of humiliation.

The UFT hired a so-called "independent" investigator with a professional connection to its general counsel. The investigation ended, unsurprisingly, without identifying the person responsible. But conducting an investigation is not the same as accountability. An organization cannot simply point to the fact that it investigated and expect everyone to move on. What happened still happened, and no one has been held responsible.

Fast-forward to this week's Delegate Assembly. The UFT was debating a resolution condemning Cornell University's response to allegations of sexual violence. A friend and former colleague raised what happened to me as an example of why the UFT should also examine its own treatment of women.

She was expressing an opinion about the resolution and explaining why she believed the UFT needed to examine its own conduct. Michael Mulgrew ruled her remarks out of order. He offered no explanation.

Think about that.

The UFT was debating a resolution criticizing another institution's response to the mistreatment of women. A member raised concerns about the treatment of women within our own union, and the president ruled her comments out of order without even explaining why.

Apparently, we can question Cornell's leadership, but questioning our own leadership is out of order.

Supporters of Mulgrew also objected to raising my experience. One delegate subsequently wrote that bringing it into the Cornell discussion diminished her own experience as a survivor.

I would never question her experience or diminish her pain. How have we reached a point where women are measuring their experiences against one another? Since when does acknowledging the degradation of one woman diminish the suffering of another?

And why is what happened to Jane Doe at Cornell a legitimate concern for our union, while what happened to me in our own union hall is treated as something that doesn't even belong in the discussion?

No one is suggesting the incidents are equivalent. Sexual assault and degrading harassment are not the same. But both raise questions about institutional culture, power, and accountability.

The UFT wants Cornell held accountable for how it treats women. Yet when someone raises questions about the treatment of women inside the UFT, the response is to question whether those concerns should even be discussed.

That tells us something about the organization Michael Mulgrew leads.

A culture in which women are degraded, their experiences minimized, and their motives questioned doesn't suddenly become a culture of respect because leadership passes a resolution. Nor does a resolution accomplish much if it leads to no action. The UFT has a relationship with Cornell. Is anyone even considering what that relationship should look like in light of these allegations?

And what about the problems within our own organization?

This is not just about what happened to me. It's about a pattern of behavior in which those with power are protected from scrutiny and those who challenge them are treated as the problem.

I spent decades working for the UFT. I know what it is capable of accomplishing. But I also know the difference between loyalty to a union and loyalty to the people running it.

The Cornell resolution could have been an opportunity for the UFT to examine how institutions protect power, dismiss uncomfortable questions, and fail the people who depend on them. Instead, the response to a member raising those very concerns inside our own union demonstrated why that examination is necessary.

And this brings me to something I want every UFT member to consider.

If you're reading this and thinking, *What does any of this have to do with me? I'm in a school every day trying to teach my students, manage an impossible workload, and get through the week. Why should I care about what happened to someone who ran for union president?* I understand that reaction.

But the culture of an organization isn't something that exists separately from the work it does. It shapes how decisions are made, whose voices matter, what problems are taken seriously, and what leadership is willing to fight for.

Think about your own school. Have you ever raised a legitimate concern only to have an administrator dismiss it, explain it away, or suggest that you were the problem for bringing it up? Have you watched a principal defend a decision rather than acknowledge that something wasn't working? Have you felt that the people making decisions about your working conditions weren't listening to the people actually doing the work?

We know how that feels. And we know what happens when those patterns become normal. People stop speaking up. Problems go unresolved. Those with power become less accountable to the people affected by their decisions.

That's why we need a strong union.

But now ask yourself whether you've ever felt that same frustration with the UFT.

Do you feel your concerns are taken seriously? Are the problems you face every day reflected in the union's agenda? When members challenge a decision or question a priority, does leadership listen, or does it explain why members are wrong? Do you feel you have a meaningful say in what your union fights for?

These are not separate questions from the ones we're asking about Cornell or from what happened in our own union hall. They're all questions about what happens when people challenge those who hold power.

Dismissing someone's experience, questioning their motives, and making them feel that speaking up is the problem are familiar ways that powerful men have silenced women. Those habits of power don't necessarily disappear when the issue changes from harassment to working conditions, or when the person speaking up is an educator rather than a woman.

I'm not suggesting that every disagreement is misogyny. But when an organization becomes accustomed to dismissing people who challenge its leadership, that attitude doesn't stay confined to union headquarters. It influences whose concerns are taken seriously, what problems get attention, and what leadership is willing to fight for.

And that should matter to every UFT member.

We need a union that challenges institutional arrogance, not one that practices it. We need leadership that understands that members are not obstacles to be managed or voices to be silenced. They are the reason the union exists.

If Michael Mulgrew wants to demand accountability from Cornell, he should start by demonstrating it in the organization he leads.

Because the values a union practices within its own walls are the values it brings to the fight for its members.

**Practice what you preach.**