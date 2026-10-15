Amy Arundell

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SHERYL's avatar
SHERYL
2d

I am soooooo sorry that happened to you and you were so disgustingly treated. As a retiree I am also so very disgusted with the attitude and actions of this union that I supported for decades and the actions and attitude and the fact that someone like Mulgrew has been allowed to conduct himself and rule the Union the way he has. What is wrong with all these members?! And my fellow retirees that voted for the person who is without doubt their biggest enemy????

SMH!!!!

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Susan Parks's avatar
Susan Parks
2d

Well said Amy. They are disgraceful!

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