It’s unfortunate that a moment which should be about empowering members and advancing our shared mission has become clouded by personal attacks and condescension. It’s actually despicable.

Ellie Engler’s lengthy post, filled with deeply personal and disparaging remarks about me, is not only inappropriate—it’s a distraction. As the executive assistant to the president of the UFT and a supervisor within our union, Ellie Engler holds a position of significant power. Her public attempt to smear a UFT staffer because she is running for union office is not just unbecoming—it’s an abuse of authority and a violation of the democratic principles this union is supposed to stand for.

Let me also be clear:

I stand fully grounded in who I am. I am confident in my leadership, my vision, and my mental health. Despite enduring weeks of coordinated, personal attacks meant to humiliate and silence me, I remain clear-headed, committed, and strong. I am not broken. I am not deterred. I am rising.

I was honored to attend the Paraprofessional Luncheon—not as a crasher, but as an invited guest. I was asked to attend by paraprofessionals and chapter leaders who wanted me to join them on this day of celebration. It’s what real organizing looks like—conversation, connection, solidarity.

And to those suddenly offering “help” after attempting to publicly shame me, let me say this plainly:

Thank you for the unsolicited concern. I assure you, I don’t need rescuing—especially not from those who helped create the mess we are determined to clean up.

I’m running for UFT President because I believe in our members. I believe we deserve a stronger contract, autonomy and respect, safer schools, real transparency, and a union that answers to US. That includes standing up for paras, educators, and retirees alike—not only with words, but with actions, organizing, and courage.

This campaign isn’t about personalities. It’s about principles.

Yes, I am passionate. Yes, I have strong ideas. And yes, I’ve challenged the status quo. That’s exactly what a fighting union needs. The idea that dissent is disloyalty, or that bold leadership is instability, reflects a culture more concerned with control than progress.

To anyone watching this unfold, maybe it looks familiar to you: I see you. I hear your concerns. I know many of you have been bullied, dismissed, or silenced. That ends with me and A Better Contract.

We are building something better together. And no personal attack will stop us. Let’s stay focused together.

In solidarity,

Amy Arundell