Appreciation Isn’t a Cupcake. It’s Power.
This week is Teacher Appreciation and Nurse Appreciation week.
20 hrs ago
Amy Arundell
Amy Arundell
March 2025
Beware a Trojan Horse. The People are the Gift.
It’s unfortunate that a moment which should be about empowering members and advancing our shared mission has become clouded by personal attacks and…
Mar 23
Amy Arundell
Amy Arundell
Twenty Years: The Lost Generation
I have always believed that union leaders should begin every single day with a simple, powerful question: Today, how can I improve the lives of our…
Mar 7
Amy Arundell
Amy Arundell
Your Job at the UFT Isn’t at Risk—Our Union’s Future Is
I know there are concerns about what will happen if I am elected.
Mar 1
Amy Arundell
Amy Arundell
